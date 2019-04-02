|
|
Myslinski, Thaddeus A. Sr, age 94 of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corps during WWll. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Anna, and brothers, Emil and Casimir. Thaddeus Sr. is survived by his son, Thaddeus Jr. (Wendy); grandchildren, Megan (Stefan) Driedger and Michael (Annica), and brother, Frank. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 East County Road 42, Burnsville, MN 55306 with visitation starting at 9:30 AM prior to Mass at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans. www.dav.org www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019