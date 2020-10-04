Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Jr., M.D., age 72, died in his home in Redding, California, on September 29, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October 3, 1947 to the late Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Sr. and the late Evelyn Mary (Kovarek) Zawada; beloved husband of Nancy for 43 years; loving father of Elizabeth (Rick) Schaff, Nicholas, Victoria (Joel) Chase and Alexandra; cherished grandfather of Channing, Hayden, and Lincoln Schaff and Lennon and Milo Chase; dear brother of Sandra (Joe) Colello; fond uncle of Candace (Byron) Brenizer; cousin of John Kovarek, Maria (Larry) Maurer, and Joe Kovarek. Ed graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1973. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and his fellowship in Nephrology at UCLA Hospital and Clinics in Los Angeles, California. He treated patients in Internal Medicine, Nephrology, and Critical Care for 47 years. During that time, he lived in Utah, Virginia, South Dakota, and California, where he was dedicated to teaching, research, and patient care. His devotion to his Catholic faith, love for his family, passion for learning, and appreciation for travel, art, culture, and languages were things that brought him joy. He will be lying in state at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8307 N. Harlem Ave., Niles, IL. 60714 on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of Mass 11:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to the Edward T. Zawada, M.D., Medical School Scholarship Endowment at www.usdalumni.com/give-back/give-now
(Fund ID 2001003) would be appreciated. Or you may send a donation check made out to USD Foundation and mail to: 1110 N. Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069. Please write Edward T. Zawada, M.D., Medical School Scholarship Endowment in the check memo line, and Fund ID 2001003 to ensure it gets deposited into the correct fund. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, for more info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com