1/2
Thaddeus Edward Zawada Jr., M.D.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thaddeus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Jr., M.D., age 72, died in his home in Redding, California, on September 29, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October 3, 1947 to the late Edward Thaddeus Zawada, Sr. and the late Evelyn Mary (Kovarek) Zawada; beloved husband of Nancy for 43 years; loving father of Elizabeth (Rick) Schaff, Nicholas, Victoria (Joel) Chase and Alexandra; cherished grandfather of Channing, Hayden, and Lincoln Schaff and Lennon and Milo Chase; dear brother of Sandra (Joe) Colello; fond uncle of Candace (Byron) Brenizer; cousin of John Kovarek, Maria (Larry) Maurer, and Joe Kovarek. Ed graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1973. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and his fellowship in Nephrology at UCLA Hospital and Clinics in Los Angeles, California. He treated patients in Internal Medicine, Nephrology, and Critical Care for 47 years. During that time, he lived in Utah, Virginia, South Dakota, and California, where he was dedicated to teaching, research, and patient care. His devotion to his Catholic faith, love for his family, passion for learning, and appreciation for travel, art, culture, and languages were things that brought him joy. He will be lying in state at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8307 N. Harlem Ave., Niles, IL. 60714 on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of Mass 11:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to the Edward T. Zawada, M.D., Medical School Scholarship Endowment at www.usdalumni.com/give-back/give-now (Fund ID 2001003) would be appreciated. Or you may send a donation check made out to USD Foundation and mail to: 1110 N. Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069. Please write Edward T. Zawada, M.D., Medical School Scholarship Endowment in the check memo line, and Fund ID 2001003 to ensure it gets deposited into the correct fund. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, for more info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved