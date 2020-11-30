Thaddeus "Ted" Farbisz, 82, of Huntley, died peacefully on November 27, 2020 at JourneyCare Barrington.Ted was born in Chicago on December 15, 1937 to parents Thaddeus and Leona (nee Bartusiak) Farbisz. Ted met Maxine Zwierzyna on a blind date and married her on September 10, 1960. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. Ted's true passion in life was cars. He was a skilled mechanic who loved to fix cars, drive cars, and he even participated in stock car racing at Soldier Field! Ted was also passionate about sports, coaching all his boys in baseball, as well as serving as Commissioner of Basketball at Shabbona Park in Chicago. He could often be found cheering for his beloved Chicago teams: The Bears, Blackhawks, and Bulls, and was able to watch the Cubs play at Wrigley Field during their World Series win! Ted loved to read and found special joy in writing. He often would write poems in birthday cards to let you know how much he cared. He was a funny, caring, and devoted man who loved his family above all else. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Maxine Farbisz, his children, Robin Lacey, Bryan (Margaret) Farbisz, Timothy (Jill) Farbisz, and Thaddeus "Ted" (Kimberly) Farbisz, his grandchildren, Tori, Jarek, Justin, Brianna, Kevin, Trevor, Kalli, and Jessica, his sister Sandra Verden, his nieces and nephew, Debbie, Sue, Kim, and Jimmy.Ted was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Farbisz, his nephews, Jimmy and Charlie, his dogs, Holly and Peewee, and his cat, Oreo.A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley."I Got You Babe!"