Thaddeus J. Krzus. Beloved husband of 69 years to the late Virginia Krzus, nee O'Connor; Loving father to Thomas (Anne), Mary Anne Gasiunas, Paul (Suzanne), Michael (Deborah), John (Annette) Krzus, and the late Catherine Mary McInerney; Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Michael, Katie, Laura, Peter, Marilyn, Paul, Kassia, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Daniel, Robert, Kristen, and Thaddeus; Proud great grandfather of 9; Dear brother to the late Rose and the late Antoinette; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd, Oak Lawn. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at St. Albert the Great, 8000 S Linder, Burbank. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Blake-Lamb Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.