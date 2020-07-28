Thaddeus "Ted" J. Skupien, 87. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of Tony (Rachel), Carol (Brian) Dorich, Paul and Steve. Cherished son of the late John and the late Kazimiera, nee Sumera. Fond brother of the late Alice. Proud grandfather of Dan (Melissa), Becky (Keith), Greg (Betsy), Jessica (Tim) Palamidis and Jordan. Great-grandfather of Peyton, Madison, Emilia and Alice. Fond brother-in-law and uncle of many loved ones. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday July 30th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Friday July 31st from the funeral home to Divine Savior Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to current health concerns, masks and social distancing are required and no more than 50 people may occupy the funeral home or church at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
. is appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500