Thaddeus Kostrubala
Thaddeus Kostrubala, M.D. stormed the gates of heaven on September 4, 2020. He was a physician in the truest, most classical expression of the word: he was a healer and a teacher. He was an always faithful Marine, a dauntless sailor, and a better friend than a man could hope to have. The hearts of all his children lived in his heart. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 42 years, the former Teresa Clitsome. During his long career he was Director of Mental Health for the city of Chicago, and started the city's first Suicide Prevention Center, named "Call For Help." He served as Medical Director, Chief of Psychiatry, and Director of Psychiatric Education at Mercy Hospital, San Diego and Medical Director, Napa State Hospital, Napa, California. He served on the faculties of several schools, including Northwestern University Medical School, Tufts Medical School, United States International University, University of California, San Diego, and San Diego State University.His publications include The Joy of Running, Lippincott, 1976 and Ora Press, 2013; Paleoanalysis & Running Therapy (with Teresa Kostrubala, PhD) Ora Press, 2013; and numerous other articles and contributions to books. Kostrubala was the veteran of 40 marathons and a 50-miler. In 1977 he founded the International Association Of Running Therapists. Full obituary: Kostrubala.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
September 29, 2020
Tad was so kind to allow this mental health social worker to interview he and his wife Teresa for a podcast about his most memorable book, The Joy of Running. I felt so honored and fortunate to have met him, spend a few dinners with him and listen as he shared how his unorthodox, yet extremely therapeutic running sessions changed the lives of his clients as they became more mentally and physically fit. We all benefited from his wise words and smart therapies. Teresa and family, please accept my deepest condolences with love.
Sue Legacy
Friend
September 22, 2020
Always fond memories of Tad including shoveling ice and snow together in a freezing storm. He was a true inspiration for many and will surely be missed.
Si Gilman
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
Happy Birthday Thaddeus! We celebrate your amazing life!!
Teresa Kostrubala
Spouse
