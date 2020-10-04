Thaddeus Kostrubala

Tad was so kind to allow this mental health social worker to interview he and his wife Teresa for a podcast about his most memorable book, The Joy of Running. I felt so honored and fortunate to have met him, spend a few dinners with him and listen as he shared how his unorthodox, yet extremely therapeutic running sessions changed the lives of his clients as they became more mentally and physically fit. We all benefited from his wise words and smart therapies. Teresa and family, please accept my deepest condolences with love.

Sue Legacy

Friend