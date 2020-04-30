|
Thaddeus "Tad" A Pacyniak, age 73; Beloved husband of the late Teresa "Dziunia" Pacyniak; dearest father of Adam (Rene) and Peter Michalak; loving son of the late Jan and the late Katarzyna, loving brother of Bernard (Basia), the late John (the late Jadwiga) and the late Ryszard; Dear brother-in-law of Bozena (Tadeusz) Wozniak; Nephew of the late Stanislaw (Marianna), Dear cousin, uncle and great uncle of many in the United States and in Poland.
Ted was an architect, a lover of all things beautiful: from art and architecture to fine cuisine and adventurous travel. He was a veteran, serving in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam era.Funeral Services will be private. Private interment at Maryhill Cemetery. A Memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020