Thaddeus S. Kapica, 91, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Eleanor, nee Wincek, loving father of Debra (Jan) Stasiak, Mary Ann (James) Benduha and Thaddeus A. (Elizabeth). Cherished grandfather of Ali (Shawn) Pearson, John Paul Stasiak, Rachel Benduha, Lauren Benduha and Gregory Thomas Kapica. Great-grandfather of Max Pearson. Fond brother of the late Anthony (late Brenda). Dear uncle and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m., at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. GOLF ROAD, Niles IL 60714, going in procession to St. Priscilla Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ted's memory to Smiletrain.org
or DAV.org
For more information, please call 1-847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com