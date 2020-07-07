1/1
Thaddeus S. Kapica
Thaddeus S. Kapica, 91, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Eleanor, nee Wincek, loving father of Debra (Jan) Stasiak, Mary Ann (James) Benduha and Thaddeus A. (Elizabeth). Cherished grandfather of Ali (Shawn) Pearson, John Paul Stasiak, Rachel Benduha, Lauren Benduha and Gregory Thomas Kapica. Great-grandfather of Max Pearson. Fond brother of the late Anthony (late Brenda). Dear uncle and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m., at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. GOLF ROAD, Niles IL 60714, going in procession to St. Priscilla Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ted's memory to Smiletrain.org or DAV.org

For more information, please call 1-847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
JUL
9
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
