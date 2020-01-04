Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 S. Oak Park Avenue
Stickney, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 S. Oak Park Avenue
Stickney, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddeus Sternal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddeus Sternal


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thaddeus Sternal Obituary
Thaddeus Sternal "Ted", age 73, of Chicago, Illinois passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Thaddeus was born February 14, 1946 in Germany to his parents Janina and Antoni Sternal. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Loving husband and best friend of Peggy (nee Strupeck); cherished father of Susan Sternal; beloved brother of Tony (Maria) Sternal and the late Walter Sternal; dear brother in law, uncle and friend to many.

Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-8 pm at Mount Auburn Funeral Home 4101 S. Oak Park Avenue, Stickney, IL 60402. Funeral chapel service Saturday, January 4, 2020 10:30 am chapel service at Mount Auburn Funeral Home (708) 749-2033. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Sternal family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thaddeus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Auburn Funeral Home
Download Now