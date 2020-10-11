Thatcher James Swanson entered this world on December 10, 2012, and with him, brought an energy and joy that left a lasting impression on everyone with whom he came into contact. Thatcher was the son of Alessandra and Anthony Swanson, and he was truly the light of their lives. Their life as a family was a wonderfully happy one, filled with hugs, kisses, and arguments about who loved who the most. They referred to each other as "best good friends," and every night, they gathered to read books and snuggle Thatcher until he fell asleep. Thatcher woke up with a smile on his face each day, which only faded when he had to eat vegetables or clean up the collection of Legos that threatened to encroach on every inch of the family's apartment floor. Thatcher was a second-grader at Catherine Cook School. He was an incredibly curious and creative child, and took great pleasure in constructing art projects, playing make believe games with his stuffed animals, and inventing new Pokemon cards. He was firm in his belief that when he grew up, he would buy the apartment upstairs from his parents, and balance a busy schedule of being an art teacher, an oceanographer (yes, in Chicago) and a professional Lego builder. He had the inquisitive mind of his scientist father and the vocabulary (and clever retorts) of his attorney mother. Beyond all, Thatcher was known for – and will be remembered by – his incredibly kind heart. He wanted for nothing, was beloved by all who crossed his path, and was keenly aware that there were many children who did not have access to the type of home, education, food and belongings that he did. To honor this beautiful child, and to carry on his legacy of kindness, we have created the Thatcher James Swanson Memorial Foundation dedicated to childhood education. Our first order of business is to establish an endowed diversity scholarship to the Catherine Cook School, a place that he dearly loved. Anyone who wishes to contribute can mail a check to the Thatcher James Swanson Memorial Foundation, c/o David Dahlquist, Partner, Winston & Strawn LLP, 35 West Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60601. We also wish to direct donations to Digs With Dignity, an incredible organization run by a dear friend of the Swanson Family. Digs designs beautiful homes for families who are transitioning out of homelessness. When Thatcher became aware of Digs, he insisted on donating some of his tooth fairy money (a precious commodity for a seven-year-old) to make sure that each child would have a "stuffie" to love in their new home. Digs has set up a fund to help facilitate donations in Thatcher's memory, which is available here:Thatcher was tragically taken from us on October 1, 2020. His absence has left a devastating gap for not only his parents, but his grandparents, Alex and Mary Ann Vavas and Michael and Barbara Swanson; his great-grandfather, Harlan Swanson; his great uncles and aunts including Dominic Dezago and Linda Curattalo, and Mary Mealey and John Mealey; his aunts and uncles, Lindsey and Brady Beukelman, Alex Vavas, Jr. and Nicole Phillips, Michael and Elizabeth Geraldi, Kalysta and Michael Witwer, and Dina Masiello and Jacob Cilek. He also leaves behind so many cousins and friends, including Giovanni Phillips, Harlee Swanson, and Sadie and Leylia Kronmiller. We are comforted that he will be greeted in Heaven by so many who loved him before, including his cherished cat, Magic. We will honor Thatcher's life in a private ceremony on October 13, 2020. For those who wish to remember Thatcher, the family respectfully requests that donations be directed to the organizations above in lieu of flowers or other memorials.We will miss him and hold him in our hearts forever. Mama and Dada love you, little boy.