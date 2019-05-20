|
Theda Rose Cole, née Ader, age 86, beloved wife of the late Sheldon "Shelly" Cole who past away in March of this year, cherished mother of Michelle Cole Miller (fiancé Samuel Franklin), Leo (Beth) Cole, and step-children Daniel (Izabela) Cole and Andra (Steven) Thorpe, devoted daughter of the late Leo and Edna Ader, loving grandmother of Jett Miller, Jessie Cole, Jaz Miller (fiancé Eric Tucker), Kevin Cole, Ethan Thorpe, Marysia Cole, Wiley Thorpe, Stefan Cole, and Harlan Thorpe, dear sister of Sherlee (the late Herbert Abramson and the late Seymour) Lezak, dear cousin of Howard Ader. Funeral Monday, 2 pm at Westlawn Cemetery's mausoleum chapel, 7801 W. Montrose. Interment to follow. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019