Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Resources
More Obituaries for Theda Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theda Rose Cole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theda Rose Cole Obituary
Theda Rose Cole, née Ader, age 86, beloved wife of the late Sheldon "Shelly" Cole who past away in March of this year, cherished mother of Michelle Cole Miller (fiancé Samuel Franklin), Leo (Beth) Cole, and step-children Daniel (Izabela) Cole and Andra (Steven) Thorpe, devoted daughter of the late Leo and Edna Ader, loving grandmother of Jett Miller, Jessie Cole, Jaz Miller (fiancé Eric Tucker), Kevin Cole, Ethan Thorpe, Marysia Cole, Wiley Thorpe, Stefan Cole, and Harlan Thorpe, dear sister of Sherlee (the late Herbert Abramson and the late Seymour) Lezak, dear cousin of Howard Ader. Funeral Monday, 2 pm at Westlawn Cemetery's mausoleum chapel, 7801 W. Montrose. Interment to follow. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now