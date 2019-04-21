Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Thelma Beverly Perbohner Obituary
Thelma Beverly Perbohner nee Zuckerman, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Arthur for 50 years. Loving mother of Jill (Robert) Moss, Eric Perbohner and Robert (Wendy) Perbohner. Proud grandmother of Brian (Michelle) Moss; Rachel (David) Bouta and Aaron (Christine) Moss, Zachary, Alexandra and Nicole Perbohner; Aria (fiancé Korey Gundrum), Ethan and Julia Perbohner and step-grandmother of Steven and Jennifer Reid. Cherished great-grandmother of Juliet Sarah Moss. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Libby Zuckerman. Service Monday 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lungevity Foundation, 228 S. Wabash, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604 or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
