Thelma C. Greene was the beloved wife of the late Norman; loving mother of Michael (Molly), Melissa (Bob) Cook and Amy (Kent) Alme; cherished grandmother of Madelyn Greene, Kristofer and Jakob Alme, and Joseph, Brendan and Robert Cook III; and dear sister of William (Rita) Chapman. Thelma was born on March 28, 1936 in Chicago and passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. She was 83 years old. Thelma was a resident of Highland Park and a lifelong Cubs fan. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. Interment will be private. For funeral information call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019