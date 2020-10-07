1/1
Thelma Clayton Hogg
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Clayton Hogg, age 98 was called to rest, September 23, 2020.

Thelma was born September 11, 1922, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to Quinnie and Webster N Clayton Sr., but reared in Chicago from the age of two.

She was preceded by siblings, Jake, Ruth, Edward, Naomi, Ferris, Webster Jr., and Kathleen

She had been married to her best friend Carey Hogg.

She is survived by her beautiful and loving sister Orville Cobb and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly!

Visitation for Thelma Hogg will be held on Thursday, October 8th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p. m. at Cage Memorial, 7651 S. Jeffery Blvd, Chicago, IL 60649 between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. for friends and for family starting at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial Service because of COVID 19 we are limiting the funeral attendance to family only, the funeral will be streamed on the Trinity United Church of Christ website, on Friday, October 9th at 12:00 p.m.

We are asking in lieu of ?owers, you make donations to the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Cage Memorial
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved