Thelma Clayton Hogg, age 98 was called to rest, September 23, 2020.



Thelma was born September 11, 1922, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to Quinnie and Webster N Clayton Sr., but reared in Chicago from the age of two.



She was preceded by siblings, Jake, Ruth, Edward, Naomi, Ferris, Webster Jr., and Kathleen



She had been married to her best friend Carey Hogg.



She is survived by her beautiful and loving sister Orville Cobb and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly!



Visitation for Thelma Hogg will be held on Thursday, October 8th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p. m. at Cage Memorial, 7651 S. Jeffery Blvd, Chicago, IL 60649 between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. for friends and for family starting at 4:00 p.m.



Memorial Service because of COVID 19 we are limiting the funeral attendance to family only, the funeral will be streamed on the Trinity United Church of Christ website, on Friday, October 9th at 12:00 p.m.



We are asking in lieu of ?owers, you make donations to the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference, Inc.





