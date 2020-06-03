Thelma "Tibey" Elaine Epstein, nee Mazer, age 93, cherished mother of Rick (Reesa) Epstein and Carol (Mike) Levin. Proud grandmother of Jeremy (Jenny) Epstein, Lindsey (Zach) Seeskin, Zach (Nadine) Epstein, Mallori (Dan) Millen and Danny (Gyunel) Levin. Treasured great grandmother of Emma Epstein, Ari Seeskin, Meghan Millen and Carter Millen. Dear sister of the late Bernie (the late Therese) Mazer. Devoted daughter of the late Jack Mazer and the late Lena Mazer. Private graveside service and interment Westlawn Cemetery. Memorials in her memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.dana-farber.org. Dana Farber will direct donations in Thelma's name to Dr. Matthew Davids' research to cure CLL. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.