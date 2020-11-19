1/1
Thelma Janowitz
Thelma Janowitz, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Ted Janowitz. Loving mother of Beth Lynn Janowitz and the late Evan (Julie) Janowitz. Cherished grandmother of Skylin Janowitz. Dear sister of Bernard (Rosalind) Berg and the late Norman "Naftali" (Lydia) Berg. Caring sister-in-law of the late Jules (Rita) Janowitz. Devoted daughter of the late Minne and Ruby Berg. Loving aunt and great-aunt to her loving nieces and nephews and a dear, dear friend to so many who will mourn her passing. Thelma was a caring special education teacher, an avid mahjong player and a voracious reader. She enjoyed her retirement at Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake and founded the Chaverim Jewish Friendship group there. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. Contributions in Thelma's memory may be made to Congregation Or Shalom, 21 Hawthorn Parkway, Vernon Hills, IL 60061, www.orshalomlc.org or to Suncrest Hospice, 5 Revere Dr, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.suncrestcare.com. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
