|
|
Thelma M. Catrambone age 87, beloved wife of the late Joseph Anthony; loving mother of Nicola, Christina Hill, Catherine (Greg) Trexler, Dawn (Joseph) Smyka, Christopher, Laura (Peter) Kowalski, Mary (Paul) Seal, Arthur (Jennifer), Theresa (Jack) Gerace, Noel (Evaleen), Eugene (Mindy) and the late Joseph Jr.; cherished memere of 33; proud great grandma of 6; dear sister of the late Dawn Lacadie. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday, from 4 to 9 P.M. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. Elmwood Park, lying in state Friday, 10 A.M. at St. Celestine Church 3020 N. 76th Ct. Elmwood Park, until time of Mass 11 A.M. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For info www.elmsfh.com or (708) 453-1234.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019