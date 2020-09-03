1/
Theodora Hahn
Theodora "Dora" Hahn, nee Winkler, 98. Beloved wife of the late Adolph Hahn. Loving mother of Carol Kennedy. Dear grandmother of Kathleen (Chris) Mackie, Sandra (Tom) Lundin, and Mark (Nicole) Kennedy. Loving great-grandmother of Maddie, Joe, Audrey, Hannah, Sienna, and Nolan. Dedicated daughter of the late Carl Winkler and Anna Florianek. Adored sister of the late Oscar Winkler. Aunt and cousin of many. Funeral services will be held privately at St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine,IL. Interment private at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery in Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 N Lake Zurich Road, Barrington IL. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
