1/
Theodora Law
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodora (Teddy) Law, 80, of Boulder City, Nevada, formerly of River Forest, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Poet's Walk Henderson, A Spring Hills Memory Care Facility in Henderson, Nevada. Teddy was born in Chicago on August 26, 1940 to Henry and Catherine Fulgenzi. She graduated from Rosary/Dominican University. She married Dennis Law on October 21, 1961 and they were married for 59 years. Teddy loved her dogs and her family, she loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, walking, quilting, listening and dancing to music. She is preceded in death by her parents. Teddy is survived by her husband, Dennis, her children, Thea (Steve O'Donnell), John (Misun), Michael (Claire Bowlan) and her grandchildren, Katie, Myles (Casey Keel) & Jake O'Donnell and Cathy & Thea Law. A private virtual memorial of her life will be held in December. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local pet shelter would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Thea Law
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved