Theodora (Teddy) Law, 80, of Boulder City, Nevada, formerly of River Forest, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Poet's Walk Henderson, A Spring Hills Memory Care Facility in Henderson, Nevada. Teddy was born in Chicago on August 26, 1940 to Henry and Catherine Fulgenzi. She graduated from Rosary/Dominican University. She married Dennis Law on October 21, 1961 and they were married for 59 years. Teddy loved her dogs and her family, she loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, walking, quilting, listening and dancing to music. She is preceded in death by her parents. Teddy is survived by her husband, Dennis, her children, Thea (Steve O'Donnell), John (Misun), Michael (Claire Bowlan) and her grandchildren, Katie, Myles (Casey Keel) & Jake O'Donnell and Cathy & Thea Law. A private virtual memorial of her life will be held in December. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local pet shelter would be appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store