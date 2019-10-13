|
Theodora "Teddy" Ziegweid, a former long-time Hinsdale resident passed away on September 27, 2019, at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. Beloved wife of the late John. Sister of Karen (Gary) Cunningham and Donna (the late Ron)Pickett. Aunt of Deena Wolfe, Leesa Robertson, Andrea Mac Dougall, Heather Revis, Eulynna Jarmoc, David Budde and the late Christopher Townsend. A funeral mass will be held at 1:45 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 306 W. 4th St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019