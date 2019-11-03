|
Age 68; Suddenly; Devoted husband of Mary "Maggie", nee McAuliffe, for 45 years; Loving father of Gretchen (Joseph) Jager, Nora (James) Bansley, Mary Kate, and Bridget (Matt) Hunter; Cherished Dzia Dzia of Jimmy, Brendan, Henry, Charlie, Joey, and Danny; Cherished son of the late Eleanor and Ted Tuzik; Beloved brother of Lisa (Bill) Love, the late Terry Tuzik, and the late Lenore (late Mike) Pietrowski; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Loyal business partner of Bill Love; Proud 3rd generation, co-owner, of Tuzik's Bakery 95th St. for over 35 years; "HER LOVES HIM"; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Avenue, Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019