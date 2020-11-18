Theodore Anthony Kruzich passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. Born in Hreljin, Croatia, as Bozidar Anton Kruzic, he immigrated to the United States with his parents, Frank and Vera, in 1938. Ted began violin lessons soon after settling in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood at Hull House. He later graduated from Carl Schurz High School, and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in violin performance from DePaul University's School of Music and the Chicago Conservatory of Music. His teachers in violin included famous performer and pedagogue, Paul Stassevitch, a pupil of the legendary violinist, Leopold Auer. Ted served in the late 1950s in the United States Army. After completing basic training, he was admitted into the violin section of the famed Seventh Army Symphony Orchestra based in Germany. He continued to perform professionally and also pursued a career in computer systems training and operations. In 1964 he appeared in Chicago's Orchestra Hall as a soloist in Mozart's Violin Concerto in G Major with the DePaul University Symphony Orchestra. An avid chamber musician, Ted enjoyed gathering musicians together to play chamber music and in recent years used the "meet up" app. to facilitate these gatherings. With a cheerful and determined outlook he found numerous venues where his friends and musicians could meet, perform chamber music, and socialize. He unfailingly spread his enthusiasm for the great chamber works of Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Dvorak, and more. Ted was also active in a fraternal organization composed of Chicago-area natives of his Croatian home town, Hreljin, and journeyed several times back to his homeland. He is survived by a sister, Darlene (Bruce) McKenzie of Avon, Ohio, a nephew, Mark (Autumn) McKenzie, nieces Jane McKenzie and Kate McKenzie, great-nephew Simon McKenzie, great-nieces Maren McKenzie and Brooke Gatto, life partner Elizabeth Costello, and close friend of many years, Jeffrey Wagner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank, and his parents, Vera and Frank. He will be buried next to his parents' and brother's gravesites at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Forest Park, Illinois. Donations in Ted's memory may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, 1550 Bishop Court, Mount Prospect, Illinois 60056, or on-line at www.rainbowhospice.org
.