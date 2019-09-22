|
|
Theodore Bildires, 88, of Niles. Beloved husband of Evdokia for 59 years. Dear father of Maria (David) Kane and Helen (Elana Jacobs) Bildires. Adored Papou of Michael and Matthew Kane. Loving brother of Chris (Doukeni) Bildires. Loving brother-in-law of Paul (Zaharo) and George (Doukeni) Apostolakides. Loving uncle and friend to many. Visitation Monday, September 23, 4 PM to 9 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Service Tuesday, September 24 10:00 AM, St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N Caldwell Ave, Niles, IL 60714. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019