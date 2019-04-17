Theodore E. (Ted) Glitto, 81, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. He was born in Chicago, IL in 1937 and graduated from Tuley High School in 1955 before serving in the United States Army as a Radio Operator, earning a Good Conduct Medal. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Ted had a full career as a Computer Systems Operator for Peoples Energy Company. Ted enjoyed photography, computers and music, especially Jazz and Sinatra. He was a life-long fan of the Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears. He is survived by his three children, son Thomas (Peggy) Glitto of Rockledge, FL, son Christopher (Dawn) Glitto of Elmhurst, IL, and daughter Lynn Glitto of Chicago, IL, three grandchildren, Patricia, Piper and Hailey and a sister, Florence Atherton of Mountain Rest, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Danny Glitto and Angelo Glitto. His ashes will be interred at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL at a later date. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary