May 6, 1942 – January 8, 2020
Wheeling, IL - Theodore, "Ted" passed away at home suddenly on January 8, 2020 at the age of 77.
He is survived by daughter, Gia Caci (Joseph), Guy Iantoni, Christian Iantoni (Elizabeth) and grandchildren Alessia, Nicolette, Julia, Dario, Lorenzo, Anna and Luca, as well as his siblings and their children Anthony (Allison), Eugene (Jennifer, Jason, Matthew) and MaryJo (Tyler).
Born in Oak Park, Il, Ted graduated from Proviso East High School. He spent his career owning, managing and working in his numerous beauty salons. His life passion was his never-ending commitment and devotion to his family. As a young adult, he cared for his parents and younger siblings. While married, he dedicated himself to the personal development and support of his children's aspirations. He spent his retirement helping his children with endless "project lists" and celebrating his grandchildren's and youngest nephew's many milestones. He gave his support endlessly and never expected anything in return. He never turned down a request for help. He was loved by his family and his memory will be cherished forever.
A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Diabetes Association.
