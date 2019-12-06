Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home
320 W. Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home
320 W. Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
841 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Theodore E. Smith Obituary
Theodore E. Smith, Jr., age 90, passed away December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose Smith, nee Iacovelli for 63 years. Loving father of Laura Ratliff, Kevin (the late Kathy), Louis, and Karen (Tom) Meyer. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Lindy, Ted, Garrett, Conor, Drake, Thomas, and Sharon and great-grandfather of Laura and Maddox. Dear brother of Avalon Bolin and Frances Smith. Fond uncle of many.

Visitation Monday, 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 A.M. from the funeral home to St. James Church, 841 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660.

Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
