Theodore E. Smith, Jr., age 90, passed away December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose Smith, nee Iacovelli for 63 years. Loving father of Laura Ratliff, Kevin (the late Kathy), Louis, and Karen (Tom) Meyer. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Lindy, Ted, Garrett, Conor, Drake, Thomas, and Sharon and great-grandfather of Laura and Maddox. Dear brother of Avalon Bolin and Frances Smith. Fond uncle of many.
Visitation Monday, 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 A.M. from the funeral home to St. James Church, 841 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019