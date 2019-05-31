|
Theodore 'Ted' Edmund TePas, M.D., age 89, of Evanston, IL. Beloved husband of Susan TePas nee Graefe. Loving father of Elizabeth (Thomas) Mungovan, Katherine TePas (Craig Graff), and Kristin TePas. Proud grandfather of Cecelia and Matthew Mungovan. Dear brother of John (Pat) TePas, Joan (the late Ludwig) Raddell, Edmund (Helen) TePas, and Helene 'Toby' (John 'Jack') Berg. Visitation Sunday, June 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Monday, June 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Sheil Catholic Center, 2110 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL, 60201.Interment is private Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to House of Welcome Adult Day Services, 1779 Winnetka Avenue, Northfield, IL 60093 or UCAN Chicago, 3605 West Fillmore, Chicago, IL 60624. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019