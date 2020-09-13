1/1
Theodore H. Boe
Ted Boe, 89, of Palatine, passed away recently surrounded by his family following a short illness. Ted was a member of the Bricklayers Local 21 Union for 70+ years. He cherished spending time with his family, woodworking, and watching the Cubs and Bears. Ted was an avid bowler, a seasoned thrower of horseshoes and an accomplished bull-shitter. He may have also been the world's greatest uncle. He will be deeply missed by his loving family. Ted was preceded in death by Lottie Boe, his beloved wife of 29 years and his daughter, Cynthia (Dan) Calvert. He is survived by his son: Raymond (Sue) Boe; daughters: Linda (Wally) Wolff, Rose (Gary) Kinberg, Debra (Scott) Zordan and Barbara (Tim) Ritt; grandchildren: Kevin (Michele) McQueen, Edward (Ashley) Boe, Scott (Alaina) McQueen, Shaun (Michele) McQueen, Chad McQueen, Nicole Zordan, Elizabeth (Kenji) Yamamoto, Lisa (Patrick) Connolly, Nathan Calvert, Ryne (Kelly) McQueen, Nick Ritt, Zack (Sarah) Ritt, and Rebecca Zordan. Ted has 10 great grandchildren. Visitation and internment will be held privately.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
