Theodore H. Brandenbusch, 81, of Huntley, died peacefully, March 19, 2019.Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-4pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery.Ted was born November 20, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Theodore and Mary Brandenbusch. He served in the United States Navy. On August 27, 1960 he married Joanne Dziedzic. Ted worked as a machinist and was a handy man and could fix anything. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially fishing with his grandson, Nicholas and Cameron. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.Ted is survived by his daughters, Susan Brandenbusch and Sheryl (Ron) Piro and by his two grandsons, Nicholas and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne.