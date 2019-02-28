|
Theodore J. "Ted" Kozakowski, Devoted husband of Eileen, nee Cameron; Loving father and stepfather of Donald (Elizabeth), Ronald, Kristin (Troy) Horbach, Samantha (William) Guess, and Kelly (Nicholas) Del Priore; Proud Papa of Isabelle, Francesca, Alec, Ryan, Elise, Aubrey, Mackenna, William, Jack, Vivian, and Evelina; Dear friend of many; In lieu of flowers donations to Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org would be appreciated; Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Patricia Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave, Hickory Hills; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
