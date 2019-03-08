Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church
Theodore J. 'Teddy' Ryan, Suddenly, age 32 beloved son of Thomas Jr. and Darlene (nee Cronin); loving brother of Selena Ryan, Thomas (Jasmine), Andrew and Amy (Luke) Ambrosini; fun loving uncle of Ethan, Rosalee, Lilliana and Emmett; dearest grandson "forever in our hearts" of the late Bonnie Cronin and the late Thomas and Margaret Ryan; fond nephew of Patrick Ryan, Michael (Gail) Ryan and Catherine O'Shea; Comical Cousin of Patrick Ryan, Amanda (Colin) Ford, Sean, Maggie and Ryan O'Shea. Always Sunny Side Up demeanor. Teddy was a proud 14 1/2 year member of Carpenters Union Local 13. Visitation Sunday 1-7 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
