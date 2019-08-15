Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:30 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Theodore J. Rychalski Obituary
Theodore J. Rychalski, 97; WWII Army Veteran; formerly a resident of Evanston; beloved husband of the late Loretta, nee Soch; loving father of the late Marilyn; dear uncle and friend of many. Ted served two terms in India and Burma driving a truck that carried wounded soldiers. He was employed with the Cook County Forestry Dept., retiring after 35 years of service. Visitation Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until time of services at 4:30 P.M. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Interment will be held privately at a later date at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
