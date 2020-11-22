1/1
Theodore J. Theodore
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore J. "Ted" Theodore, age 96, of Skokie, IL. Beloved husband of Joan Theodore nee Camburas. Cherished father of Marika (Evan) Mammas, Peter (Anna) Theodore, Irene (John) Bradshaw, Theodore, Jr. (Kristine) Theodore and the late Janice (Ron) Kurowski. Adored grandfather of Caidi (Steven) Vanderporten and Joanna Mammas, Jessica Kurowski, Johnny and Christian Theodore and Joanie and Teddy Bradshaw; great-grandfather of Miles Vanderporten. Services were private due to Covid 19 restrictions. Memorials may be made to Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 19, 2020
Ted, May the love and support from family and friends give you support now and during this time .
Barbara Bjornstad
Friend
November 18, 2020
Dear Theodore Family,
Our most heartfelt condolences for the passing of your father.
May his memory be eternal.
Sia and Peter Coorlas
Sia and Peter Coorlas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved