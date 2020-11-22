Theodore J. "Ted" Theodore, age 96, of Skokie, IL. Beloved husband of Joan Theodore nee Camburas. Cherished father of Marika (Evan) Mammas, Peter (Anna) Theodore, Irene (John) Bradshaw, Theodore, Jr. (Kristine) Theodore and the late Janice (Ron) Kurowski. Adored grandfather of Caidi (Steven) Vanderporten and Joanna Mammas, Jessica Kurowski, Johnny and Christian Theodore and Joanie and Teddy Bradshaw; great-grandfather of Miles Vanderporten. Services were private due to Covid 19 restrictions. Memorials may be made to Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.