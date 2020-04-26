Home

Theodore J. "Ted" Tsoumas, of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Isabel "Liz" Tsoumas. Loving father of Deborah (Sonny) Dawson, Theodore Tsoumas Jr., Richard (Linda) Tsoumas, Ronald (Elizabeth) Tsoumas, Lawrence (Dawn) Tsoumas and Gary (Virginia) Tsoumas. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Sarah, Christine, Matthew, Michelle, Amy, Ashley, Jessica, Brandon, Megan and Emma. Adoring great-grandfather of Jackson, Madeline, Bethany, Kai, Thomas, Olympia, Addison, Ashton, Ella, Jonathan, Mia, Owen, Remy and Reagan. Due to the ongoing health crisis and concern for the well-being of our family and friends, the cemetery service will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to DePaul College Prep, 3633 N. California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618 or St Mary of the Woods Parish, 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 . Arrangements entrusted to Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, www.smithcorcoran.com or 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
