Cachey, Theodore Joseph. b. September 25, 1933. d. February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne Noel King, loving and loved father of Theodore J., Jr. (Anna Maria), Carol, Thomas (Tana), Mary Jo (Michael) Kwasigroch, James, Colette (Thomas) Smithburg. Proud Papa of James and Eleanor Cachey, Tripp, Anne, Emily and Charles Stelnicki, Peter, Rachel (Eric) Schulz, Daniel and Angeline Cachey;, Michael, Teddy, Donny, John and Joseph Kwasigroch, Will and Teddy Smithburg. Great grandfather of Jonny, Layne and Valerie. Loving brother of Mary (the late Edward) Roche, the late Felix (Doris) and Joseph (Rita). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, the University of Michigan and Loyola University of Chicago School of Law. Founder of T. J. Cachey Builders and active attorney at law for over 50 years. Valued member of the Board of Directors of Marquette Bank for 50 years. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials welcomed by Misericordia, Heart of Mercy. Visitation St. John of the Cross, Western Springs, February 12, 2019 at 9:30am until 11:00 AM. Mass immediately following at 11:15. Private interment. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019