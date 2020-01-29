Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Theodore Spohnholtz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:15 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church,
Riverside, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Spohnholtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore K. Spohnholtz


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore K. Spohnholtz Obituary
Theodore K. "Ted" Spohnholtz of Westchester, formerly of Melrose Park, age 76. Loving father of Denise (Kevin) Gilbert and T.J. (Tricia); proud grandfather of Matthew, Zachary, Emma Gilbert, Hannah (Fiance Billy Peradotti), Sarrah, Mack and Hunter Spohnholtz; dear brother of Joanne Jones, Patrick (Rae) and the late Peter (late Judy) and Susie Spohnholtz; fond uncle to many; ex-husband of the late Anna Marie Spohnholtz; preceded in death by the love of his life for over 25 years Janet Cunningham. Member of IBEW Local 701. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Mary Church, Riverside for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to () appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -