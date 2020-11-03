1/1
Theodore L. Lipkowski
Beloved husband of the late Loretta (nee Kempski); loving father of Nicholas and Kristin Lipkowski; cherished grandfather of Harlon Lipkowski; dearest son of the late Joseph and Michalina Lipkowski; dear brother of the late John and Janina. Theodore was a proud Eagle Scout and original member of Lyric Opera chorus and active for more than three decades. Family and friends are asked to meet Thursday from 12:30 PM to 1:00 Pm at St. Mary of the Angles Church, 1850 N. Hermitage Avenue, Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM. Interment St. Adalbert. In lieu of flowers, donations to one's charity of choice appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home. (773) 777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
St. Mary of the Angles Church
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Mary of the Angles Church
Funeral services provided by
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
