Beloved husband of the late Loretta (nee Kempski); loving father of Nicholas and Kristin Lipkowski; cherished grandfather of Harlon Lipkowski; dearest son of the late Joseph and Michalina Lipkowski; dear brother of the late John and Janina. Theodore was a proud Eagle Scout and original member of Lyric Opera chorus and active for more than three decades. Family and friends are asked to meet Thursday from 12:30 PM to 1:00 Pm at St. Mary of the Angles Church, 1850 N. Hermitage Avenue, Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM. Interment St. Adalbert. In lieu of flowers, donations to one's charity of choice
appreciated.