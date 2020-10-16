Theodore L. Ratajczyk (Ted) passed away of natural causes peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Belmont Village, Oak Park, IL. He was 101.



Ted was the middle child born on December 23, 1918 in Edgeley, North Dakota to the late Mary (Sluzewski) and Steve Ratajczyk. The family courageously survived the Great Depression together. Ted honorably served his country with the United States Army in World War II, Southwest Pacific. One of his favorite stories was recounting the trip overseas from Boston to Australia on the Queen Mary which was known as the "Gray Ghost", on its first voyage transporting American troops. On December 23, 1944 he married the love of his life, Mildred Mateja. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years on March 20, 2008; three brothers, Steve, Chester (Lori), Richard (Mildred); and two sisters, Alice (Edward), Helen (Vince). Survivors include his loving children, Barbara (Larry) McHugh of Granger, IN; Patricia of Chicago; and Theodore S. of Chicago; also, cousins in Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews.



Ted was a hardworking, generous man of faith whose kindness and good humor always shined brightly and extended well beyond his immediate family. After coming home from the war with malaria, he recovered and worked for the City of Chicago until he retired after 36 years. Dad was a talented accordionist, teaching himself to play by ear, and loved to watch old sitcoms and old movies on TV. One of his happiest moments was to watch his beloved Cubs win the World Series. He was a blessing to all who knew him and will be greatly missed.



The family would like to thank Belmont Village Oak Park and Suncrest Hospice for the care and compassion they showed their Dad.



Due to current health risks, a private Funeral Mass was held and Inurnment next to his beloved wife followed, with graveside services and Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.





