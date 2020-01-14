Home

Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
1851 South 9th Avenue
Maywood, IL
View Map
Theodore L. Williams


1943 - 2020
Theodore L. "Ted" Williams passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved Husband of Giuseppina "Jo" Bettini, Williams for a loving 52 years. Loving Son of the late Wayne Williams and the late Velma Robinson. Dear Brother of Bruce (Flora) Williams. Dear Uncle of Vincent (Lakia), Bruce Jr and JoRhonda (Darien). Dear Godfather of Cynthia, Dawn, Nancy and a host of other family and friends. Proud member of Maywood VFW. Ted was employed with ComEd for 36 years. Ted was an avid tennis player, member and coach with the Maywood Tennis Association. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60192 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 9:00 a.m. proceeding to St. Eulalia Church, 1851 South 9th Avenue, Maywood, Illinois 60153. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Ted's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook. In Lieu of Flowers Donations to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or The Maywood Tennis Association www.maywoodtennisassn.org appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
