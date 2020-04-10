|
Ted E. Leverenz, 78, of Melrose Park, IL, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen Jarecki-Leverenz. Loving father of Tracy (William Bergh) Leigh Bergh, Kevin (Jamie Francis-Leverenz) Leverenz, Brian (Gina) Jarecki, and Michael (Chirag Badlani) Jarecki. Gentle grandpa to Melanie, Christina, Abigail, Ethan, Brian, Jr., and Ronen. Dear brother of Tom (Sonia) Leverenz. Dedicated doggie dad to Bailey and many late dogs. Ted served as an IL State Representative from 1975 to 1991 and IL Senator from 1991 to 1993. He is remembered as a dedicated public servant who "never had a bad day," with a smile to prove it. His loving nature and kindness will be forever cherished and carried on by his family and loved ones. Due to the pandemic, no public memorial service will be held. Contributions to honor Ted's life and legacy may be made to the , lung.org
