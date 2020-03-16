Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Theodore Lysecki

Theodore Lysecki Obituary
Theodore " Ted " Lysecki 75 of Des Plaines. At Peace with Christ, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy. Loving father of Ted (Beth) and Dawn (Ted) DiVito. Dear son of the late Theodore and Paulina. Fond grandfather of David and Lauren. Dear brother of the late Mary (the late Richard) Keshen. Fond uncle and great uncle to many. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services will be held Monday 8:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment Private. Gym shoes and jeans are preferred for the visitation. Info: 708/456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020
