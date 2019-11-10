Home

DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Theodore Nicholson Obituary
Theodore Nicholson, age 93 of Clarendon Hills, passed away November 7, 2019.

Ted was the beloved husband of the late Betty Nicholson, nee Asbell. Loving father of Cindy (Mike) Cavanaugh and Patti Poisson. Cherished son of the late Anna and Constantine. Proud grandfather of Christopher, William (Margaret) and Paige (Ryan Black) Poisson. Dear brother of Elaine Leigh, the late Anita Guenther and the late James Nicholson.

Services are private. In memory of this kind and gentle man, donations to your favorite animal charity would be appreciated. Arrangements by DuPage Memorial Chapel. (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
