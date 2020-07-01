Theodore Preidis
Ted Preidis, 94, of Fox Lake, formerly of Minocqua, WI, died June 29, 2020. A veteran of WWII, 78-year member of the American Legion, and skilled bridge player. Husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Arlauskas); dad of Judith Gentry, Morgan (the late Glenn) Rosamond, Patricia (Mike) Long, Thomas (Peggy), and the late Tim; grandpa of nine; great-grandpa of two; brother of Violet Anzine; and uncle of Janice Ryden. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 9-10:15 a.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake, with 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch. Burial Grant Cemetery, Ingleside. Memorials American Legion Post 703, Fox Lake. Information, 847-587-2100, condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Gajeski
Family
