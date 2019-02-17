|
Curylo, Theodore "Ted" R. Beloved husband of the late Marlene, nee Holm. Devoted father of Carol (Ken) Johnson, Brian, Michael and Lynn Curylo. Cherished grandfather of Brett, Christian, Emily, Brian and Ben. Dear brother of Betty, Lillian, David Curylo, Patricia Dalton, Connie Novak and the late Mildred and Joseph Curylo. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 12:00 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. 773-736-2300 or lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019