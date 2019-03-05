Home

Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church
Theodore (Ted) R. Popielarski,Sr., 97, born May 18, 1921,a lifelong resident of Bridgeport; devoted husband of Mary (nee Grzelak); loving father of Kathleen, Ted, Jr. (late Janet), Diane (Frank) LaPorta, and Glenn; dear Grandfather of Gina (Andy) Adamik and Lisa (Nick) Fic; Great-grandfather of Gianna and Sophia Adamik and Nicholas and Natalia Fic; fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; son of the late Frank and Apolonia; brother of the late Ralph, Matthew, and Jean (late Joe) Olszewski. Ted was married 72.5 years to Mary, wed August 18, 1946. Ted was a WWII Army Medical Corp veteran for the 101st US Airborne in England and France. He served in Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) and was a founding member of VFW Post #5079. A 38-year retiree from International Harvester/Navistar, Ted had a great heart and a caring soul, helpful to neighbors and strangers alike. Funeral Friday 9:30 am from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St., to St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church for 10 am mass. INT. Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9:00 pm. (773) 927-6424.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019
