Theodore (Ted) R. Popielarski,Sr., 97, born May 18, 1921,a lifelong resident of Bridgeport; devoted husband of Mary (nee Grzelak); loving father of Kathleen, Ted, Jr. (late Janet), Diane (Frank) LaPorta, and Glenn; dear Grandfather of Gina (Andy) Adamik and Lisa (Nick) Fic; Great-grandfather of Gianna and Sophia Adamik and Nicholas and Natalia Fic; fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; son of the late Frank and Apolonia; brother of the late Ralph, Matthew, and Jean (late Joe) Olszewski. Ted was married 72.5 years to Mary, wed August 18, 1946. Ted was a WWII Army Medical Corp veteran for the 101st US Airborne in England and France. He served in Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) and was a founding member of VFW Post #5079. A 38-year retiree from International Harvester/Navistar, Ted had a great heart and a caring soul, helpful to neighbors and strangers alike. Funeral Friday 9:30 am from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St., to St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church for 10 am mass. INT. Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9:00 pm. (773) 927-6424.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019