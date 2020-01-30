Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 N. Caldwell,
Niles, IL
Theodore S. Chrisopoulos Obituary
Theodore "Ted" S. Chrisopoulos, 63, resident of Chicago and Ingleside, suddenly passed January 25, 2020. Devoted husband to Lisa nee Carlson. Beloved son of Helen Antzakles and the late Steven Chrisopoulos; loving brother of the late Nicholas Chrisopoulos. Dear son and brother-in-law to Joan C. Carlson and the late Gerald R. Carlson and Kirsten and Greg Carlson. Fond uncle to Quincie and Bodie. Ted was a former "Vice President" of Heritage Trail Mall of Wilmette. He will be missed by his Marshall Field/Macy's family, and The Local 399 International Union of Operating Engineers. Visitation Friday, Jan 31, 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Saturday, Feb 1, 12:00 p.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N. Caldwell, Niles. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info., 773-736-3833 or visit Ted's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
