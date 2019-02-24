|
|
Theodore Thomas Heider, age 94, beloved son of the late Anthony and Helen nee Sokolowski; loving brother of the late Florence (Aloysius A.) Mazewski, the late Irvin Anthony (Suzette) Heider; loving uncle of Jawn (Howard) Collins, the late Aloysius (Janice) Mazewski, the late Dennis Heider, Thomas (Nancy) Heider, Marilyn Mazewski (the late Joseph Potasiak), the late Charles Heider and Helen (John) Saranzak; fond great uncle and cousin of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles Sunday 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Funeral Monday 9:00 am. To Our Lady of the Brook Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. Longtime member of the Polish National Alliance. Served as a radioman in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He will be missed by all. Funeral information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019