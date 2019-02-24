Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Theodore Heider
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Heider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Thomas Heider

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore Thomas Heider Obituary
Theodore Thomas Heider, age 94, beloved son of the late Anthony and Helen nee Sokolowski; loving brother of the late Florence (Aloysius A.) Mazewski, the late Irvin Anthony (Suzette) Heider; loving uncle of Jawn (Howard) Collins, the late Aloysius (Janice) Mazewski, the late Dennis Heider, Thomas (Nancy) Heider, Marilyn Mazewski (the late Joseph Potasiak), the late Charles Heider and Helen (John) Saranzak; fond great uncle and cousin of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles Sunday 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Funeral Monday 9:00 am. To Our Lady of the Brook Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. Longtime member of the Polish National Alliance. Served as a radioman in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He will be missed by all. Funeral information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now