Theodore Purvin
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
120 Herrick Rd
Riverside, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
120 Herrick Rd
Riverside, IL
Theodore V. Purvin, 101, of Hinsdale formerly of Riverside, died peacefully on September 26, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Mary, nee Petry, for 76 years, until she passed away in July; loving father of Judy (John) Scully, Theodore (Debbie) Purvin, Patricia (Bob) Fleck and Thomas (Diane) Purvin; proud grandfather and fan of 10; great-grandfather of 10; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear brother of Beverly Luria of Detroit, MI. After graduating from the University of Illinois in 1939, he joined the Navy, serving in WWII as a Navy Navigator in the Pacific. Retired President of Aircraft Gear Corp. Services were held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Mary Church, Riverside. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E. Ogden Ave., Ste 111, Hinsdale, IL 60521 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019
