Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Church
1633 N. Cleveland
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
Theodore Wiszowaty Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Wiszowaty, age 73. Passed away on September 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ted was a dedicated and loyal member of the Chicago Police Department for 37 years. Devoted husband of Mary Ann nee Kolodziejski; beloved father of Therese, Paul, Elizabeth (Donald) Novak and Patricia (John) Lenzini; loving grandfather of James (Stephanie) Gromoshak and Caitlin Dunning; dear brother of the late Ira (Susan) Blackwood; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and loving godfather of Kimberly Connelly-Jackson. Visitation Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Michael Church, 1633 N. Cleveland, Chicago, IL 60614, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
