Theodore "Ted" Wiszowaty, age 73. Passed away on September 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ted was a dedicated and loyal member of the Chicago Police Department for 37 years. Devoted husband of Mary Ann nee Kolodziejski; beloved father of Therese, Paul, Elizabeth (Donald) Novak and Patricia (John) Lenzini; loving grandfather of James (Stephanie) Gromoshak and Caitlin Dunning; dear brother of the late Ira (Susan) Blackwood; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and loving godfather of Kimberly Connelly-Jackson. Visitation Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Michael Church, 1633 N. Cleveland, Chicago, IL 60614, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019